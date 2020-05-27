‘Not camera shy’: Pa. businesses trying to survive make video pitches for emergency aid

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

At first the videos seem like they could be auditions for a reality television show.

A shaky camera comes to rest on a business owner sitting in their bar, or salon, or living room. They take a deep breath, and then begin to make their case.

The audience for these recordings is small, but with the right pitch, a business teetering on the edge may be able to survive a few more weeks or months.

“This [section] is usually empty by the time St. Patrick’s day is over. It is stocked full because of the fear,” Angie Vanni says, gesturing at a shelf in her shuttered Irish gift store in Northeast Philadelphia. “We do what we can for our community, but now our community can’t support us.”

“Business is down 70 to 80%, and my bills are piling up,” Thane Wright, owner of Bower Cafe in South Philadelphia, says as a child gurgles in the background. “That’s where I think this grant would really help.”

“Any help would support our instructors, who are independent contractors,” says Bobby Waldron, owner of Top Tier gym in Pittsburgh. “Sorry I’m talking so fast, I’m trying to get this all in.”

“This is going to be our new normal when the government allows us to come back,” West Philadelphia salon owner Sherri Lataé says through a paper face mask and plastic face shield. “So, I am giving it a go.”