When the 2008 financial meltdown happened, we knew we had to act fast.

In the aftermath of the crisis, Philadelphia saw a 200% increase in foreclosure filings. Calling upon local court leadership and a group of stakeholders from the housing community, our local court created a new mortgage foreclosure diversion program in just seven weeks. The very simple purpose of the program was to place homeowners and their legal aid advocates face-to-face with lenders to work out a resolution to the foreclosures and save their homes.

It worked. The program saved Philadelphia from taking a huge economic hit. More than 16,000 homes have been saved — and the numbers continue to grow as the program continues. When people are able to keep their homes, it saves money in the costs of social services, medical care, and other preventable expenses.

It might feel like we are now reaching an uncharted course, figuring out how to navigate a post-coronavirus landscape, with anticipated tsunami flight to the courts for distressed citizens, particularly in the area of rental housing. The anticipated economic consequences would be immediate and lasting for tenants and landlords.

There is already a backlog of 1,700 eviction court hearings that will need to be rescheduled when the court reopens, in addition to the ongoing monthly average of 1,500 eviction hearings. There were hundreds of judgments entered in the 60 days before the court closed and lockouts will proceed once the court opens back up.

But this time we know what could work. This is not truly an uncharted course; we have done it before. We now know that extraordinary times beget extraordinary opportunities, but we must take extraordinary measures.

A report that was just released by the Reinvestment Fund recommends piloting an eviction diversion program modeled on Philadelphia’s mortgage foreclosure diversion program. The report is based on detailed data which shows the need for exploring options to improve the delivery of legal services and ease the burden on the courts. Just as in 2008, these challenging times mandate novel ways of preventing evictions to stabilize housing of our citizens to sustain communities and neighborhoods throughout the city. A collaboration of stakeholders in the housing arena, in partnership with court leadership, the Kenney administration and City Council, is exactly the sort of extraordinary measure needed.