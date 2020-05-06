Yet, we all must do more to assist renters, small landlords, and property owners, and to preserve our scarce affordable housing.

We propose the following broad solutions to avoid disaster and meet rental housing needs:

Emergency rental protections to keep distressed renters stably housed and to ensure they are not saddled by accrued rent when the crisis abates;

to keep distressed renters stably housed and to ensure they are not saddled by accrued rent when the crisis abates; Financial assistance to help affordable housing property owners cover unpaid rent and higher operating costs as a result of the pandemic, including maintenance and cleaning; and

to help affordable housing property owners cover unpaid rent and higher operating costs as a result of the pandemic, including maintenance and cleaning; and Financial support and capacity building to safeguard at-risk affordable rental housing and to ensure housing under construction is completed.

These solutions require collective actions from multiple sectors.

Federal government

Congress and the White House must prioritize housing assistance and increase resources to help local communities address pandemic-related housing needs. We need to advocate for up to $100 billion to support:

Emergency rental assistance, which can also address higher operating costs for affordable housing owners;

Flexible affordable housing resources for localities through the Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnership programs;

Increased allocation and value of Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, including a permanent cap on 4% credits;

Capital for community development financial institutions (CDFIs) so they can provide flexible financing for affordable housing.

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

The Legislature and Gov. Tom Wolf must prioritize housing assistance in deployment of the $4.9 billion in federal CARES Act funding it has received and allocate at least $400 million for similar housing needs. Also, it should lift the cap on tax-exempt bond financing.

City of Philadelphia

City Council and Mayor Kenney must protect tenants, property owners, and buildings by restoring $14 million in proposed cuts to the Housing Trust Fund and by deploying local, state and federal funds for:

Rental assistance and housing services for tenants and landlords;

Gap financing for new housing facing unanticipated cost overruns;

Preservation of at-risk affordable rental housing.

CDFIs and other lending institutions must raise at least $50 million for flexible financing and asset management support to affordable housing owners to help them stabilize their finances and maintain their buildings. Foundations and corporations should commit $10 million to community development corporations and other nonprofits for housing assistance and services for vulnerable tenants and unsheltered individuals; and commit grants and program-related investments totaling at least $50 million for CDFIs to provide flexible financing to property owners.

As a leading CDFI and capacity-building organization, Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) works with these sectors and stands ready to do its part. For 40 years, LISC has supported the development and preservation of 8,500 affordable homes and apartments in Philadelphia. But it will take collective and cross-sector action to adequately protect our vulnerable residents and preserve affordable housing. The time for talk is over. The time for action is now.

Andrew Frishkoff is the executive Director of LISC Philadelphia, and Carolyn Placke is LISC’s Housing Program Officer.