Landlords resist new laws to freeze rents and ban evictions for COVID-impacted renters

Sonam Parikh said the pandemic forced her to temporarily close her newly opened café, Mina’s World, in West Philadelphia. Her parents, who are immigrants, had serious COVID-19 infections and her father died at the end of March. A federal PPP loan she received only covered a small amount of pay for her employees, who are facing financial hardship.

Her own landlord asked her to vacate her home last Friday, she said.

“A week ago I thought my life was hard, dealing with my dad’s death, taking care of my mom, fighting tooth-and-nail for literal pennies for my staff, but today I’m standing before you and telling you my life feels unsurvivable. I don’t know that I have many options,” Parikh said. “I just have my community and my councilmembers, who I strongly [urge] to think about the hundreds of thousands of lives that could be impacted by these desperately needed and necessary housing protections.”

A South Philadelphia resident and domestic worker named Maria said she has only been able to work one day a week and can no longer afford her rent. When she told her landlord, he began sending her abusive messages demanding payment, and later forced himself into her home, she said.

“I told him to leave, that he could not be in my home without a mask or without my permission,” she said through a translator. “He told me he would not leave even after I told him I would call the police. He laughed at me, thinking that I would not do it. I call on members of the city council to vote in support of this act so that all tenants such as myself will be protected for the duration of this pandemic.”

One of the six bills would crack down on so-called “self-help evictions,” when a landlord or his agent seeks to force out a tenant. While these were already prohibited, the bill would toughen the penalty for such evictions and clarify how punitive damages are calculated.

A key part of the package is the proposed Eviction Diversion Program. It is modeled on Philadelphia’s nationally-known foreclosure prevention program, which was launched in April 2008 during the Great Recession and is credited with preventing nearly 14,000 foreclosures.

The new initiative would require landlords who want to evict a COVID-impacted tenant to first participate in a conciliation conference with a mediator and a housing counselor. The only exemptions would be for evictions necessary to prevent an imminent threat of harm by the person being evicted, and for landlords who are not offered a conciliation conference within 45 days of requesting one.

Another hearing on the package of bills will be held June 5.

