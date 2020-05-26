Can evictions be avoided? Landlords and tenants are negotiating over Zoom

Before the coronavirus pandemic began, Sue Wasserkrug, a program administrator at the Good Shepherd Mediation Program, mediated a conflict involving a tenant and a landlord. The tenant’s unit needed repairs, so the tenant had gone ahead and done the work himself, assuming that he could deduct the cost from his next rent payment. But the landlord hadn’t authorized the work ahead of time, so she was demanding full rent. The case came to Good Shepherd through the tenant. Over a roughly two-hour session, Wasserkrug helped the landlord and tenant come to an agreement. As often happens in such sessions, the level of tension gradually dissipated. At the end, the parties put an agreement in writing.

“It was a question of working out exactly how much the tenant was going to have deducted from future rental payments,” Wasserkrug said.

In many cases, the stakes are higher. In the last few years, well-publicized research has shown that tenants who are fighting evictions in landlord-tenant court face terrible odds. In a typical case, landlords are usually represented by lawyers, while tenants are usually not — an imbalance that works in the landlord’s favor.

Now that the pandemic has sparked a sharp economic downturn, advocates predict an “avalanche of evictions” that will hit after Gov. Tom Wolf’s moratorium on evictions ends in July. Mediation could prove a tool to help prevent those evictions.

Since the pandemic began, Wassakrug’s group has offered virtual mediation through Zoom. Wasserkrug said she hasn’t yet personally done any video-conference mediations, but she has done some over the phone. It can be tricky to try to mediate conflicts without being able to read people’s body language, she says. But in any circumstance, the process can offer concrete benefits to both parties, she said.

“Mediation is a particularly good conflict-resolution process for situations where the parties have some kind of a relationship and they’re going to continue to have some kind of a relationship, as opposed to a car accident with a stranger, where you don’t know the person,” Wasserkrug said.

Mediators act as neutral third parties, and their goal is to help clients — including landlords and tenants — identify and talk through problems they’re having. And they help parties talk through grievances on both sides.

“It’s really all over the map,” Wassakrug said. “People might be having trouble paying their rent, or there might be problems with the unit and so they want to get out of the lease, or they just want to negotiate an exit plan, or [tenants] are having a problem with the neighbor and the landlord isn’t doing anything about it.”

Ideally, the mediation leads to some type of plan that both parties can agree to, Wasserkrug says, but often, it pays off even before that, just by helping the parties communicate better. (Wasserkrug also discussed the mediation program on a recent Next City webinar.)

“It’s free. It’s way less stressful and more convenient [than court]. It causes a lot less disruption in people’s lives. It can eliminate the need for landlords’ units to go empty and for the possibility that tenants might become homeless,” she said.