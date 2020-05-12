Philadelphia Courts are now closed, and no one can legally be evicted in Philadelphia. But housing advocates say there are approximately 1,700 eviction court hearings that may need to be rescheduled when the court reopens. That 1,700 comes on top of the monthly average of 1,500 eviction hearings that happen in city courts.

There were hundreds of judgments entered in the 60 days before the court closed and lockouts will likely proceed immediately once the court opens back up, possibly with no further notice to the tenant. Unless our systems are prepared, once the courts reopen, thousands of Philadelphians will lose their homes due to eviction and many may become homeless.

This is a dire public health issue. If we see a huge wave of evictions this summer, it will increase homelessness, overwhelm the shelter system, and force people to live in overcrowded dwellings with family and friends, potentially spreading infection and causing a resurgence in infections and a likely second shutdown.

Some of the lockouts may well be illegal. A significant portion of Philadelphia’s rental housing stock has severe habitability issues from mold, to pests, to lead. There are renters, including vulnerable seniors and mothers of young children, who may not be aware of their legal rights to stay in homes.

It is clear that what is needed is an emergency crisis response.

City Council created PEPP two years ago for tenants facing eviction, because Philadelphia recognized that not only does poverty cause evictions, but evictions also cause prolonged poverty. PEPP is a collaboration of six agencies that provides legal representation in eviction cases, an in-court help center, a tenant helpline, and community outreach (including a comprehensive website at phillytenant.org) to assist tenants and prevent homelessness and displacement.

PEPP has already been enormously successful in using best practices to prevent homelessness and eviction. And throughout the COVID-19 crisis, it has been more important than ever.