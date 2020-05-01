Survival of the small: I’m a landlord and I need a bailout too

In the last few weeks, the unemployment rate has grown from 16 million to roughly 30 million Americans. Your favorite restaurant has closed, the corner bodega with the great tamales can no longer operate, the neighborhood picture frame shop, your daycare, your fitness studio – our cities are like ghost-towns. These small-scale locally owned shops are the lifeblood of creative energy in our cities – and I’m deeply concerned about them surviving this crisis.

Every neighborhood has unique attributes and a different mix of businesses that are located there. For example, in Philadelphia, Old City has the small and interesting shopping boutiques while Walnut Street has the majority of the national retail chains. I venture to West Philly for the best Ethiopian while sticking to Washington Avenue for all the pho. These are often our favorite places in the city and give us reason to leave our neighborhoods to try something new. When we travel, we seek out these places as a way to understand the local character and perhaps pick up a locally made memento from our trip. They are surprising, they are engaging, they are quirky, they are small-scale and importantly — they are locally owned.

These businesses are the cultural backbone of our neighborhoods and while many are deemed “non-essential” we should be asking ourselves: what are the essential businesses for us on the other side of this pandemic?

The programs currently being rolled out locally, such as the city’s COVID-19 Small Business Relief Fund, or by state and national agencies are geared at those sophisticated enough to navigate complex paperwork and skewed towards businesses with existing banking relationships ( The payroll protection program. perhaps the most substantive relief program to date for small businesses, basically excluded those without existing commercial loans in the first batch of funding). I’m not saying that these programs and resources aren’t helpful or valuable – they are – but I am concerned about the many small businesses that cannot navigate the complex loan documentation or perhaps qualify for it in the first place.

With funds running out from relief packages at the state and city level, and federal assistance lagging behind, what our small businesses really need is full rent relief — and fast.

And unfortunately, landlords, particularly those offering more flexible leases for smaller businesses, like myself, are typically not in a position to help either. Rental property owners who cannot collect rent are still on the hook for their own bills. Not just the mortgage, but utilities, insurances, taxes and payroll. If landlords carry the brunt of the pandemic’s blow, they will in turn miss their own obligations and potentially face foreclosures of their properties, which will most likely leave small-businesses or creative buildings in a worse position. Good buildings and good streets come from good people — not good leases, contrary to the banker’s opinion – and we need more tools to support our at-risk neighborhood businesses.