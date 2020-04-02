Cheesecake Factory is getting a COVID-19 pass on rent. Should Pa. help all renters?

‘They’re pretty [eff’ed] with the rest of us’

But across the nation, progressive groups and tenant rights organizations want to go further and are calling for rent strikes or for a rent moratorium.

In Pennsylvania, Democratic state representatives including Philadelphia’s Elizabeth Fiedler (a former WHYY reporter) are working on legislation that would freeze rent and mortgage payments across the state.

The Philadelphia Tenants Union and Tenant Union Representative Network (TURN) are both promoting that policy intervention instead of rent strikes, which they fear could leave tenants legally exposed when eviction courts reopen after the pandemic.

“We are calling for a rent moratorium, which is different from a rent strike,” said TURN’s Stephanie Dorenbosch. “This is too widespread of a problem to rely on individual negotiations with your landlords. The only way to stop a massive wave of evictions is going to be to put a halt on rent payments in one form or another.”

There are constitutional questions over whether such a moratorium is legal, depending on its language, or whether it would violate the Fifth Amendment’s clause making government takings illegal. A forthright ban on rent would likely be illegal. But a concept could work if, say, mortgage relief for landlords was linked to their passing savings on to tenants.

At the local level, there is little that city authorities can do beyond encouraging landlords to be as lenient as possible and periodically remind everyone that it is illegal to evict tenants into the teeth of the pandemic.

“Have patience, this is an unprecedented crisis and people aren’t working and don’t have income coming in,” said Mayor Jim Kenney at a press conference on Wednesday. “If a landlord tries to take your stuff and puts it on the sidewalk, call 9-1-1. The police understand there are no evictions during this crisis period.”

When it comes to commercial properties, similar dynamics are expected to play out, especially in the hardest hit sectors of the economy like restaurants, gyms, hotels, and other forms of hospitality and entertainment.

Nationally, major brands including the Cheesecake Factory, Mattress Firm, and Subway have stated that they will not be paying rent for the month of April, as most (if not all) of their locations are closed.

Euripides Pelekanos, the CEO of Bareburger, a midsized chain with a Center City location, told Slate that he was negotiating with all of his landlords after laying off more than 500 employees.

“I hate to say this, but they’re pretty [effed] with the rest of us. I don’t see what they’re going to do at the end of the day,” Pelekanos said about the landlords he was asking for deferments and reductions.

Many commercial tenants have a unique defense in regards to their refusal to pay rent that their residential counterparts do not.

“Most commercial leases contain a so-called ‘Force Majeure’ provision that enables tenants to refuse to pay landlords as a result of an unforeseen outside event which they have no control over and that severely impairs their ability to pay rent,” writes Brent Campbell, an economist with Moody’s Analytics. “The COVID-19 pandemic likely qualifies as this kind of event in many commercial leases.”

But that doesn’t mean there won’t be fallout. After the crisis passes, many commercial landlords could try to fight back and win their back rents in court.

“You will definitely see an uptick in litigation, particularly around leases where businesses are failing and going into bankruptcy,” said Christopher Rosenbleeth chair of Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young’s Real Estate Practice. “But my sense would be that more parties will find a way to work some accommodation, rather than be the first to move on any type of litigation strategy.”