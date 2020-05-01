Want to go fishing or boating as restrictions lift? Here’s what you need to know

Water-access points are reopening across the region as the weather warms and government officials begin to lift stay-at-home coronavirus restrictions on parks, campgrounds and other outdoor spaces. Starting this weekend, marinas in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania all will be allowed to open.

Boat ramps and wildlife areas in Delaware maintained access even after the stay-at-home order, and state marinas in New Jersey were granted permission to reopen earlier this month. An announcement from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf that also lifts restrictions on state parks, golf courses and private campgrounds starting Friday, May 1, will add that state’s marinas to the list. Would-be boaters and fishers, rejoice!

Will the Delaware River and its branches — the Schuylkill, the Lehigh and the Christina rivers, among others — be accessible as usual right away? Not necessarily: Private marinas and campgrounds are still subject to the individual discretion of their owners.

And the nine marinas at Pennsylvania’s state facilities will actually open May 8, according to Terrence Brady of the state’s Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

“Our marinas require staffing, like any[where] else,” Brady said earlier this week. “When we open those, it’s going to be slow going … safety is always paramount.”

In Philadelphia, organized rowing activity is still suspended, so Wolf’s announcement about opening parks and marinas won’t affect Boathouse Row or any city-owned docks, said Department of Parks and Recreation spokesman Alain Joinville. The city is using the shutdown period to make planned improvements to docks and prepare for dredging activity at Boathouse Row.

In New Jersey, state parks and golf courses will reopen to the public starting Saturday, May 2, at sunrise. Some restrictions will remain in place across the state, WHYY reported earlier this week: Parking will be capped at 50% of capacity, public facilities including visitor centers and restrooms will remain closed, and organized large-group activities like picnics and team sports will still be prohibited.