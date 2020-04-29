Coronavirus update: N.J. to reopen parks, freelancers get unemployment

The closure of state and county parks on April 7 had been among the most complained-about measures that Murphy took to slow the spread of COVID-19, although a Monmouth University poll released last week found that 70% of residents supported the policy.

The New Jersey Outdoor Alliance called the move an “overreach,” while several lawmakers said access to public parks was critical to the mental health of people otherwise cooped up inside under stay-at-home orders.

Murphy originally justified the closures based on reports that residents and out-of-staters were gathering there in defiance of social distancing mandates, putting at risk those law enforcement officers who had to disperse them.

At the time, officials were still concerned about a surge in COVID-19 patients overwhelming New Jersey’s hospitals. Since then, however, the number of new cases reported daily has leveled off, and hospitals have at least temporarily averted disaster.

Murphy said Wednesday he made the decision based on “data, science, fact,” and with the exception of the mental health argument, public pressure to reopen the parks “did not matter one little bit.”

Freelancers, gig workers to start receiving unemployment payments

New Jersey’s self-employed workers, gig workers and independent contractors will start hearing Wednesday whether they qualify for unemployment benefits, the state Department of Labor announced.

Those who are eligible will begin receiving payments as early as Friday.

Those classes of workers — including those who do not meet a threshold for recent earnings — would not normally qualify for benefits. But Congress authorized so-called Pandemic Unemployment Assistance as part of its $2 trillion coronavirus relief act.

“Workers in this group, who have applied for regular unemployment and been denied, do not have to do anything further,” the Labor Department said in a news release. “The Department will start reaching out today, and will start processing payments this week.”

More information on how to make a claim for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is available on the department’s website.