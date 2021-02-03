New Jersey restaurants can raise indoor dining capacity starting Friday

Indoor gathering limits bumped

Gov. Phil Murphy announced that indoor capacity limits will be raised to 35% beginning 8 a.m. Friday. The executive order that he signed covers restaurants, entertainment venues, casinos, gyms, and personal care businesses like salons. It also includes religious ceremonies and services, weddings, political activities, memorial services, and funerals.

The 10 p.m. service limit on restaurants, which been in place since November, will also be lifted. The governor noted that local municipal restrictions may still apply.

“I feel confident in signing this order because of the recent trends at our hospitals and our rate of transmission,” Murphy said.