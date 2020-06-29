N.J. coronavirus recovery: Indoor shopping malls reopen
New Jersey reported 354 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 171,182. Officials reported 30 additional deaths, bringing the state’s toll to 13,121.
Malls reopen across New Jersey
New Jersey shoppers can return to indoor shopping malls Monday.
Physical distancing is required under the state’s reopening guidelines, and other coronavirus-related restrictions remain in place.
“All mall customers will be required to wear face coverings. Please abide by that at all times, with the exception of residents solely with medical conditions which make wearing a face-covering impossible,” Murphy said at a press conference.
Shops inside malls must be limited to 50% capacity and employees must wear masks. Food courts and common areas must be closed or cordoned off, but restaurants may offer take out and in-person table service in areas outside the mall building.
Beaches have been open for a few weeks and many other non-essential businesses are running at half-capacity.
STAGE TWO UPDATE: I just signed an Exec Order allowing for indoor dining, outdoor amusement parks, outdoor water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums, libraries, and indoor recreation facilities to reopen on July 2nd – with safeguards in place.https://t.co/2BDreA5U28 pic.twitter.com/IfoSnwofBS
— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 27, 2020
On Thursday, July 2, indoor dining, museums, aquariums, libraries, casinos and more will reopen in the hard-hit state. On Monday, July 6, youth day camps, in-person summer education, expanded NJ Transit Rail and Light Rail, and graduation ceremonies will join the list of reopened activities and services.