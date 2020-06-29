N.J. coronavirus recovery: Indoor shopping malls reopen

Shops inside malls must be limited to 50% capacity and employees must wear masks. Food courts and common areas must be closed or cordoned off, but restaurants may offer take out and in-person table service in areas outside the mall building.

Beaches have been open for a few weeks and many other non-essential businesses are running at half-capacity.

STAGE TWO UPDATE: I just signed an Exec Order allowing for indoor dining, outdoor amusement parks, outdoor water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums, libraries, and indoor recreation facilities to reopen on July 2nd – with safeguards in place.https://t.co/2BDreA5U28 pic.twitter.com/IfoSnwofBS — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 27, 2020



On Thursday, July 2, indoor dining, museums, aquariums, libraries, casinos and more will reopen in the hard-hit state. On Monday, July 6, youth day camps, in-person summer education, expanded NJ Transit Rail and Light Rail, and graduation ceremonies will join the list of reopened activities and services.