After first saying it won’t be open in time for Memorial Day, Ocean City, New Jersey officials now say they will try to partially reopen in time for the holiday weekend.

On Monday, Michelle Gillian of the Ocean City Chamber of Commerce said the Jersey Shore hub wouldn’t be ready for the big Memorial Day weekend. Now, she says, they are trying to open up some of the town for the start of the tourism season.

“The beach and boardwalk, we hope at that time and think at that time will be open. It just won’t be open for special events to memorialize the 2020 season,” Gillian said.

Gillian said new rules will be enforced once the beach and boardwalk are reopened to the public.