N.J. shore towns take steps to limit numbers on beaches

Large crowds have prompted several popular New Jersey shore towns to takes steps to limit the numbers of people on their beaches amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Belmar has capped the number of daily beach badges that can be sold to 7,500 per day, while Manasquan set a limit of 1,000 per day on Saturdays and Sundays for any type of beach badge, NJ.com reported.

Mike Mangan, president of the Manasquan council, said if beach managers think it’s warranted, “certain beaches that have reached capacity will be closed to further access and patrons will be directed to less crowded beaches.”

Message boards have been programmed to alert beachgoers arriving in town that badge sales have been halted and that the beach parking lots are at capacity when that occurs, he said.