Philly’s annual African American street festival Odunde canceled due to COVID-19

Odunde — Philly’s annual African American street festival — has canceled its 2020 event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the largest festivals of its kind in the country, the massive market held on South Street from 20th to 24th streets often draws hundreds of thousands of people from the tri-state region.

It was founded in 1975 by Philly activist Lois Fernandez, who created the festival celebrating African and African American heritage with a $100 grant and a gathering of her neighbors.