50th anniversary Odunde Festival in Philadelphia: What you need to know
The first Odunde Festival was held in 1975. Half a century later, it’s run by the daughter and grandson of co-founder Lois Fernandez.
The Odunde Festival is the longest-running African American cultural heritage event in Philadelphia. Held on the second Sunday of June, it includes a Yoruba ceremony, a street festival, dancing, food stalls, vendors, yoga, business panels and networking.
The festival begins with a ceremony to honor a Yoruba deity, Oshun, with a procession from 23rd and South streets to the Schuylkill River, where followers throw fruits and flowers off the South Street Bridge into the river as offerings.
“Odunde” translates to “Happy New Year” in the Nigerian language. The festival was inspired by a trip to Nigeria in the early 1970s by Philadelphian Lois Fernandez, and was co-founded by Fernandez and Ruth Arthur. Both have since died.
Oshunbumi “Bumi” Fernandez-West is the second-generation organizer of the annual festival. She considers the festival, which honors the African diaspora, a blessing from God.
“Many festivals have come and gone, but Odunde, we have stayed true to our mission. And as long as you stick to your core, I believe that you can survive,” Fernandez-West said. “My mother would say, ‘Bumi, Odunde is God. You and I are just vessels.’”
Fernandez-West has continued the family tradition by inviting the next generation of her family into leadership. Her 20-year-old son Adeniyi Ogundana is the chief operating officer of the festival.
“This is what my mother used to do with me. I was my mother’s shadow,” she said.
The event attracts about 500,000 visitors and is estimated to generate $28 million in economic impact in Philadelphia annually.
When and where is Odunde Festival happening in 2025?
This year, the street festival, which stretches for 15 street blocks, begins at 10 a.m. on June 8. It runs along South Street and is centered around 23rd and South streets.
Music headliners are hip-hop artists Rakim and Doug E. Fresh, who will perform at 5:30 and 7 p.m. at the stage at 23rd Street.
But festival events begin earlier. Odunde365 is the cultural programming arm of the organization; it was created by Fernandez-West in 2011 and operates in local schools year-round.
Odunde365 will host a weeklong schedule of events leading up to Sunday’s festival. The first event is a free yoga class held in LOVE Park at 10 a.m. Sunday, June 1.
Other events between June 2 and June 7 include a CEO panel discussion at the restaurant Avana, a young professionals’ networking event at the Sky Lounge and business roundtables with African and Caribbean leaders at the Penn Museum.
This year will include something new. Odunde Sports, created by Ogundana, will offer a sports lounge where participants can play soccer during the festival, as well as year-round programming like camps and tournaments in preparation for the FIFA World Cup in 2026.
Will SEPTA service be affected by the festival?
Yes, bus detours have been announced for routes 7, 12, 17 and 40 starting at 5 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, and will continue until midnight.
SEPTA recommends visitors take subway, trolley and Regional Rail lines and exit at Lombard-South, City Hall or Suburban stations.
What road closures and restrictions will be in place during Odunde Festival?
The city will close South Street from 15th to 25th streets, as well as 23rd Street from Lombard Street to Grays Ferry Avenue, 22nd Street from Lombard to Bainbridge streets and Grays Ferry Avenue from South to Fitzwater streets, from 8 a.m. on June 8 until 1 a.m. on June 9.
Motorists should expect no parking availability on streets that are closed for festival activities.
