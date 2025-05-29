From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The Odunde Festival is the longest-running African American cultural heritage event in Philadelphia. Held on the second Sunday of June, it includes a Yoruba ceremony, a street festival, dancing, food stalls, vendors, yoga, business panels and networking.

The festival begins with a ceremony to honor a Yoruba deity, Oshun, with a procession from 23rd and South streets to the Schuylkill River, where followers throw fruits and flowers off the South Street Bridge into the river as offerings.

“Odunde” translates to “Happy New Year” in the Nigerian language. The festival was inspired by a trip to Nigeria in the early 1970s by Philadelphian Lois Fernandez, and was co-founded by Fernandez and Ruth Arthur. Both have since died.

Oshunbumi “Bumi” Fernandez-West is the second-generation organizer of the annual festival. She considers the festival, which honors the African diaspora, a blessing from God.

“Many festivals have come and gone, but Odunde, we have stayed true to our mission. And as long as you stick to your core, I believe that you can survive,” Fernandez-West said. “My mother would say, ‘Bumi, Odunde is God. You and I are just vessels.’”

Fernandez-West has continued the family tradition by inviting the next generation of her family into leadership. Her 20-year-old son Adeniyi Ogundana is the chief operating officer of the festival.

“This is what my mother used to do with me. I was my mother’s shadow,” she said.

The event attracts about 500,000 visitors and is estimated to generate $28 million in economic impact in Philadelphia annually.