Beaches beckon, but restaurants and bars are limited, as Fourth of July weekend begins

Better business, but not like last year …

“It’s been on and off,” said Sissy Rutkowski, owner of Shooters Old Time Photos. That’s a concern for a community that draws billions of dollars from tourism.

Rutkowski’s boardwalk business is surrounded by food stands, claw machines and water gun racing games that offer winners stuffed animals as prizes. All were fairly empty on a humid Tuesday afternoon with temperatures in the low 80s.

“Weekends, of course, have been fairly busy; weekdays are very slow,” said Rutkowski. “We don’t have the normal volume of customers that we have, nor can we operate at our usual capacity. So it’s certainly way off from previous years.”

For a service like Rutkowski’s, the cost of doing business has increased substantially too. Instead of photographing up to four families at once, the studio is taking one family at a time. Cleaning procedures after every photo shoot have also become more thorough, requiring a staffer whose sole focus is to disinfect at a time when workers are hard to come by, said Rutkowski.

“But we found some local youth that are working with us,” she said. “We’ve dropped the age of ability to work here with the working papers again this year. In the past, I usually waited until they were 18, but I have 14- and 15-year-olds on staff, and they’re eager to learn and ambitious.”

Overall, business owners say they’re trying to stay positive as they make the best of the foot traffic they’re seeing.

Restaurants, however, experienced a major blow this week after Gov. Phil Murphy postponed indoor seating, which had been scheduled to resume Thursday at limited capacity.

Uncle Bill’s Pancake House is a Wildwood icon. It opened for outdoor seating for around 100 people on June 15. To offer guests enough room for social distancing, Ethan Noss said the restaurant used up its parking lot, which a lot of smaller restaurants don’t have.

Still, outdoor seating is a lot of work. Noss said the staff is constantly running in and out of the restaurant, “hauling tables … at 6:30 in the morning and bringing them back in at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.”

Indoor seating, he said, would have offered the wait staff a break from all that.

“But that’s the hand we’re dealt, and so we’re going to stay full force outside and we’re just going to continue to be innovative and continue to support our customers and play by the rules,” said Noss, adding that July and August are typically the restaurant’s busiest months of the year.

Delaware’s beach bars, of course, are forced to close for the holiday weekend. No one will be allowed at the bar area in restaurants either, though restaurants are still allowed to serve diners at tables at 60% capacity.

Carney has also limited other activities — dance floors, arcade areas, pool tables and other spots where people “typically stand or engage” are off-limits.

And visitors to Rehoboth Beach will be forced to don face masks — they are required on the boardwalk, on the beach, and at other public areas and commercial establishments. Earlier this week, three Rehoboth lifeguards tested positive for COVID-19.

About 100 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Rehoboth Beach late last week, and a dozen more cases were identified the next day at neighboring Dewey Beach.

Those results, coupled with the earlier disclosure that three teenagers had tested positive after spending senior week at the beach and could have infected up to 100 others, led authorities to urge anyone who has been to the Delaware beaches to get tested.