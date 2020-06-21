Teens contract coronavirus after partying at Delaware beach

Health officials in Delaware are urging teens who participated in senior week activities at the state’s beaches to get tested for the coronavirus after several participants tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Division of Public Health said Saturday that at least three teens staying at a rental unit in Dewey Beach tested positive. More than a dozen teens were staying there at the time.

The health department says that while the teens were there, they attended large parties in nearby Rehoboth that may have exposed more than 100 partygoers to the virus.