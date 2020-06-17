Del. coronavirus recovery: Virus pushes hunger needs higher, report says

Virus pushes hunger higher, report says

Before the coronavirus pandemic, nearly 122,000 people in Delaware, including nearly 39,000 children, did not have adequate access to nutritious food. A new study by Feeding America shows the pandemic and subsequent economic shutdown is causing that number to increase significantly.

The Impact of the Coronavirus on Local Food Insecurity report found the number of hungry Delawareans will likely increase by more than 50,000 to nearly 172,000. An additional 19,000 children will also lose adequate access to healthy food as a result of the pandemic.

That projection is based on a national annual unemployment rate of 11.5%.

In an effort to combat that growing need, the Food Bank of Delaware has held several mass drive-thru food distributions events throughout the state and held pop-up mobile pantries in neighborhoods with increased need. Since mid-March, the food bank has given out more than five million pounds of food to those in need in Delaware. That’s double the amount of food distributed over the same time period last year.