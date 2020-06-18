Delaware Health Secretary Dr. Kara Odom Walker steps down from post

Hours after Gov. John Carney repeated his warning to Delawareans to continue to take precautions against the spread of COVID-19, his office on Tuesday announced the resignation of the state’s top health official.

Dr. Kara Odom Walker led the state’s fight against the virus as secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services.

“Kara’s compassionate leadership has been so incredibly important this year, as Delaware has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carney said. “Her leadership during this difficult time has saved lives, and helped Delaware respond successfully to this disease.”

Odom Walker frequently appeared beside Carney during his twice-weekly coronavirus news conferences and helped launch the state’s My Healthy Community web portal, which now provides the public data on disease in the state and has helped track the spread of COVID-19.

“During the pandemic, I witnessed our team come together as never before and figure out new ways of meeting the health and social service needs of the people we are sworn to serve,” she said in a statement.

“While I know that we advanced many health and social service policies during my tenure, I will always wish that I had more time, because there is more work to address health equity, health care costs and access to care up and down our state, but particularly for vulnerable populations.”