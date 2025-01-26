From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Exactly how much influence Delaware’s new governor will have over the state’s port in Wilmington could become clearer in the next few months.

Democratic Gov. Matt Meyer, a self-styled political outsider, said he wants to change how the state operates. That has some even in his own party worried about upsetting the status quo.

“In Delaware, civility is alive and well. It’s who we are,” Meyer said in his inauguration speech on Jan. 21. “At the same time, we cannot afford to shy away from speaking the truth. From taking a stand. From taking a bold step in a new direction.”

There’s a new controversy just beginning to brew over who will control the Port of Wilmington, which is a state-owned facility and one of the last refuges for well-paying, working-class jobs in the state.

Earlier this month, two Democrats took steps that could ultimately limit what control Meyer has over the state’s multi-million dollar economic driver before he even took office.

The Diamond State Port Corporation, a quasi-public entity that oversees the Port of Wilmington, has been seeking to build a $635 million container terminal at the Edgemoor property on the Delaware River. The project has been stymied after a court decision last year invalidated key permits from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

On Jan. 20, the day before Meyer became governor, then-Gov. Bethany Hall-Long nominated prominent labor leaders James Ascione, William Ashe and Curtis Linton, along with former Board of Pilot Commissioners Chair Robert Medd. She also re-nominated former Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock and the board’s former chairman.

Hall-Long, who served as lieutenant governor for eight years under former Gov. John Carney, became governor for a two-week stint when Carney resigned early to start his new job as mayor of Wilmington. Both were term-limited.

While the nominations appeared to be a surprise to Meyer, a spokesperson for Hall-Long said the nominations were made in consultation with Senate leadership. Meyer sent senators a letter Tuesday asking for those nominations to be withdrawn after being asked about them by reporters. He said he would be submitting his own in the days ahead, which may or may not include some of the names Hall-Long suggested.