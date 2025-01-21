From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware is set to welcome its 76th governor Tuesday. Democrat Matt Meyer is being sworn in at Delaware State University in Dover. State Sen. Kyle Evans Gay will become his lieutenant governor.

The ceremony was moved indoors amid dangerously cold temperatures.

Meyer was New Castle County executive from 2017 to 2025. He won the September Democratic primary for governor against Gov. Bethany Hall-Long and former state environmental chief Collin O’Mara, then beat former Republican House Minority Leader Mike Ramone in last year’s general election. Gay came out ahead of former Republican state Rep. Ruth Briggs King in November.

Hall-Long, the state’s lieutenant governor for the past eight years, assumed the position as Delaware’s top executive for a two-week stint after former Gov. John Carney resigned early to become the mayor of Wilmington on Jan. 7. Both were term-limited in their previous roles.