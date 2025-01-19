Ceasefire goes into effect in Gaza, Israel says, after initial delay

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu says a ceasefire between Israel’s military and Hamas has begun.

The Israeli government announced the ceasefire with Hamas took effect at 11:15 local time (4:15 am U.S. Eastern Time) — around three hours after the originally scheduled time for hostilities to cease.

The ceasefire was supposed to have gone into effect at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, but before then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted Israel did not consider the terms of the agreement valid and enforceable until Hamas had handed over a list of the names of hostages to be released today.

Under the agreement, Hamas was supposed to hand them over on Saturday. They did eventually, and as of 2:30 p.m. local time, the ceasefire appeared to be holding.

A statement issued on Telegram after that initial deadline by the Al Qassem Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, identified three Israeli women the group would release on Sunday, part of the group of nearly 100 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas.

The Israeli government confirmed it had received a list of hostages, and that family members were being notified.