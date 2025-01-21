President Donald Trump took swift action on the first day of his second term, signing dozens of executive actions related to campaign trail priorities. The moves included pardoning all of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol rioters, cracking down on immigration enforcement (with a bid to end birthright citizenship), leaving the Paris climate accord, gutting D.E.I. programs and protections for transgender people, and promising to impose 25% tariffs on products from Canada and Mexico.

On this episode of Studio 2, we discuss Trump’s first 24 hours back in the White House and the potential ramifications for the next four years.

And we ask our audience: What’s your reaction to Trump’s first actions? If you are a Trump supporter, what should be priority #1? If you oppose Trump, what’s your plan for resistance? Different from 2016?

Guests:

Terry Tracy – CEO and author at Broad + Liberty.

Dick Polman – political columnist, writer of the newsletter “Subject to Change.”