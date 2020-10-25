Wilmington’s Queen Theater takes center stage in Biden campaign

Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Market Street in downtown Wilmington has been quieter than usual since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Multiple corporate office towers are unfilled as employees work from home.

But at the corner of 5th and Market, there’s been a more frequent hubbub. Large black SUVs and police escorts can be often seen transporting Vice President Joe Biden into the historic Queen Theater. The campaign has a quasi-permanent set up inside the main floor of the concert hall. It’s been Biden’s go-to spot for news conferences and taping TV commercials. It’s where Biden taped his interview with CBS’s Norah O’Donnell for a big profile story on this week’s “60 Minutes.”

“The Queen is a unique facility,” said Mike Hare, executive vice president of the Buccini Pollin Group (BPG), which owns the venue. “The stage, et cetera can be customized, whether it’s for an ad, whether it’s for some type of broader virtual meeting that they want to have or any special event, so I think it appealed to them, certainly in the heart of the city.”

In a normal campaign, Biden would rarely if ever be seen campaigning in Delaware, a solidly blue state that is expected to vote in big numbers for “hometown Joe.” But this is no ordinary year, and Biden has spent a lot of time in his hometown. So much, that he’s taken frequent criticism from President Donald Trump and his allies for hosting virtual events from Wilmington and not holding big rallies as Trump has. “He’s going to stay in the basement all day,” Trump recently told a crowd of supporters at an event in Arizona.

But Biden has always had a reputation for being at home. While others in Congress spent their nights in D.C., Biden would take Amtrak home to Wilmington, arriving at a station that now bears his name. “In this time of crisis, where we’ve had to be creative about how we campaign and reach voters, the whole Wilmington community has stepped up as partners in this new form of campaigning,” said Jamal Brown, the Biden campaign’s national press secretary. “We’re honored to have their support.”