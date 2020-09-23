After a record-setting turnout in Delaware’s primary vote this month, November’s general election drove even more voters to the polls with Delaware’s own Joe Biden at the top of the Democratic ticket.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers made an exception to the state’s absentee voting system that will allow any voter to mail in their ballot. Out of more than 173,000 votes cast in the primary, nearly 44% were sent in by mail.

Democrats, who vastly outnumber Republicans in the voter registration totals, were much more willing to cast their votes by mail in the primary. More than 50% of Dems voted by mail, compared to less than 25% of GOP votes.

The Delaware GOP has filed a lawsuit against the state’s new mail-in vote rules, claiming it’s unconstitutional.

Registering to vote

The deadline to register to vote is Saturday, Oct. 10. Voters can register online at ivote.de.gov. To register, you must be a citizen of the U.S., a Delaware resident, and be 18 years old on or before Election Day.

You can check if you’re registered to vote online as well.