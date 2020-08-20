Del. GOP lawsuit says state’s new vote-by-mail law ‘unconstitutional’

Delaware legislators passed a coronavirus-inspired law in late June that expands access to mail-in voting. The process was used for the recent presidential primary, and is being employed for the state primary and general elections.

But the Republican State Committee of Delaware and two GOP members are challenging the law in Chancery Court, saying its use in the Nov. 3 general election violates the state constitution.

The new procedure “upsets established constitutional means for voting absentee by flooding all registered voters with unsolicited applications to receive a voting by mail ballot, allowing any voter for any reason [or no reason at all], to vote by mail,” the lawsuit alleges.

Under the Delaware Constitution, people can submit an “absentee’’ ballot if they won’t be able to vote in person at their polling place because:

They will be in the “public service” of the state or nation or working elsewhere.

Have an illness or physical disability.

They will be on vacation.

Of the “tenets or teaching” of their religion.

The new law acknowledges that constitutional clause but uses another part of the constitution. That clause allows the government to adopt measures “for insuring the continuity of government operations’’ in “periods of emergency resulting from disease” when not to do so “would be impracticable or would cause undue delay.”

The new law stipulates that “due to the highly contagious nature of COVID-19 and the need to protect the electors and polling workers in this state from infection of COVID-19, voting by mail is necessary and proper.”

The Senate passed the measure 18-3, with all Democrats and six of the nine Republicans voting yes. It was approved 25-13 in the House, with no GOP support.

Republicans are outnumbered nearly 2 to 1 by Democrats in Delaware, and currently hold none of the nine statewide elective offices.