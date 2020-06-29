After new cluster of COVID-19 cases, Delaware beachgoers urged to get tested

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

The Delaware Division of Public Health is strongly recommending people who live, work or have recently dined by the beach get tested for COVID-19 after about 100 people tested positive for the virus at Rehoboth Beach Thursday. An additional dozen people tested positive at Dewey Beach Friday.

“We are extremely concerned by yet another cluster of COVID-19 cases in the beach area and the potential for spread to others both at work and in social gatherings,” said DPH Director Karyl Rattay.

This is the second time in less than a week that the state’s department is asking people close to the beach to get tested.

Last week, health officials said three teens participating in senior week festivities could have exposed up to 100 people at the different parties they attended.

The testing push also comes as Gov. John Carney announced the state will not be moving into its next phase of reopening Monday. Instead, Carney said officials are looking to get “a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country” as COVID-19 cases begin to climb. The delay means visits to senior living facilities and hospitals are still off-limits.