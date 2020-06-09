Delaware’s free saliva test for coronavirus is a snap — and nothing gets shoved up your nose

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Free coronavirus testing sites have sprouted up all over Delaware, ever since the state bought 200,000 saliva-based kits developed by a California company a month ago.

People without symptoms are encouraged to participate in a process that officials have touted for its quickness, ease and lack of discomfort — unlike those invasive nasal swabs that Delaware and much of the nation used when the pandemic first erupted.

So I decided to visit a drive-thru site this week in Elsmere, a town just south of Wilmington, to see for myself.

There are only a few cars in line when I enter the testing chute just before 11 a.m. Monday at Baltz Elementary School. Its parking lot has been converted into an assembly line for the free testing. It runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on this day.

Waiting in a mask and a yellow-orange vest is Christine Merrill. She records my information — including whether I have symptoms.

For the record, I do not.

Merrill assures me this will be “really simple. It’s just a mouth swab.”

I also learn I’m not the only one who has entered the gauntlet with trepidation that — despite the hype and promises — someone hiding behind a mask is going to shove a cotton-tipped dagger down my nose and maybe even into my brain cavity. I know you’ve seen the videos. Ouch!

“We have had a lot of people ask about that,’’ Merrill says soothingly, and relates how earlier that day “there was a little girl that was crying in the back seat of the car. She wanted to do the test, but she was afraid that it was going to be up her nose and all that, and I was, ‘No, no, no.’”

Assured that I won’t be gored, I ask when I’ll get my result. Of course, I want it when I exit the line, but I’m a patient man.

I push for a 48-hour turnaround, but Merrill can only promise that within 72 hours I should find out whether I am positive or negative, most likely by email but maybe in a call.

She sends up the line to Dalton Carter, who hands me a sealed plastic bag marked “Biohazard” in jack-o’-lantern orange.

That description might sound frightening, but it’s really not. I’m told to remove the long plastic package labeled “Specimen Collection Swab.”

Dalton leads me through my paces.

“Now first, you are going to cough a couple of times,’’ he says.

I manufacture a couple of tepid hacks, and he continues: “Now, just take the cotton swab and swab your entire mouth.”

That takes about 10 seconds, max.

He directs me to a capped, tube-like vial in the bag and commands: “Put the cotton swab in and break it off. Shake it a couple of times. Put it back in the bag.”

That’s the only hard part: snapping off the long part of the swab without getting my paws on my precious saliva specimen. But Dalton guides me to a successful snap, then sends me to the final step.

“And you’re going to take it to him in the red trash bag,’’ he says, pointing to a guy holding a big garbage can a few car lengths’ away. “Dump it in there.”

Swish!

And I’m done.

A swift and simple process

It really was a breeze. Twelve minutes total, and I spent half the time blathering about doing a first-person story and taking photos from the driver’s seat. No one even wanted my money or an ID or my health insurance card.

So I’d recommend it. Public health officials want people to get tested.

Beyond letting people who have fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms know whether they have the virus, the free testing can also help persuade asymptomatic people with it to self-quarantine.

And knowing who has the virus will assist the contact tracers the state is hiring to combat community spread. The coronavirus has infected more than 10,000 Delawareans and contributed to the deaths of 400. The state’s infection rate — more than 1 in 100 residents — is one of America’s highest.

I park and see New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer, holding a garbage can and waiting for a woman to emerge from the line so she can deposit her sample.

Meyer’s office has coordinated 10 testing sites in Delaware’s most populous county to help the state expand testing.

Even behind his mask, Meyer is his usual jocular self.

“Did we stick anything up your nose? Did your nose bleed?” he asks.

“I didn’t stick anything up my nose,’’ she replies with a laugh.

“Easier than brushing your teeth, right?”

“Right,” she responds and motors away.

Fellow test subject Troy Sheaffer agrees. He has no symptoms, but he said his wife is a COVID-19 screener at St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington and they have a 4-year-old daughter.

“I did this for my family,’’ said Sheaffer, a software engineer. “The process was great. It was wonderful. Good instruction.”