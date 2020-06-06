Play ball! Delaware offers guidance for return to baseball

Roughly 1% of Delaware’s population has contracted the coronavirus, but state leaders are pleased that the growth in cases has slowed.

Gov. John Carney has been paying close attention to the number of residents being treated in the hospital, as that total continues to decline from its peak of 337 on April 27. Fourteen more patients were released from the hospital as of Friday, for a total hospitalization of 128.

“Amazingly our hospitalization rate continues to decline, which demonstrates an improving situation in terms of the overall health and the diminishing seriousness of the illness and that’s a very positive thing particularly as we open sectors of our economy,” Carney said.

Recreational baseball and softball can resume

With improving case numbers, the state continues to relax restrictions on more activities, including youth sports. As of June 8, recreational baseball and softball can resume with some restrictions. “It is important to maintain social distancing, avoid sharing equipment,” Carney said. He quipped that not sharing equipment like bats may be easier in an era where it seems like every player has their own bat. “When I was playing little league baseball we all used the same three or four bats, but that’s an issue folks ought to look at.”

The state is still working on developing guidance for restarting other sports that have more frequent contact.

Carney said private instruction, tutoring, testing centers, adult education, and specific vocational training facilities will be allowed to resume as of June 8.