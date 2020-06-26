Gov. Carney delays Delaware’s next phase of reopening the state

As numbers of new coronavirus cases skyrocket in dozens of states across the country, Gov. John Carney announced Thursday that Delaware will not move into its next phase of reopening the economy on Monday.

Delaware’s phase three plan would allow bars to reopen and visits to senior living facilities and hospitals.

“We are delaying that decision so we can get a better handle on what’s going on in Delaware and around the country,” Carney said in a release.

The governor said officials plan to release an updated plan for phase three early next week. Carney added that the decision also stems from some Delawareans not following coronavirus mitigation protocols and public health precautions — particularly at beach towns, restaurants and sporting events.

In his weekly briefing on Tuesday, Carney said there were some violations of social distancing and mask requirements at amateur baseball games in the past week. And less than a week after Delaware Park reopened to the public for horse-racing spectators, track officials announced they’d limit attendance from 3,000 people to 1,000 people.

“Now’s not the time to let up,” Carney said. “You’re required to wear a mask in public settings. Keep your distance from those outside your household. These are common-sense steps that, frankly, are not that difficult to follow. And they’re a small price to pay for keeping our friends and relatives out of the hospital.”