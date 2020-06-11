Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Wilmington launches curbside dining initiative

City of Wilmington officials say they want diners to support local restaurants while staying safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

So they’ve launched a plan to expand outdoor dining in the city.

“Curbside Wilmington,” the new initiative launched by Mayor Mike Purzycki, Downtown Visions and the Committee of 100, will begin Friday outside several restaurants.

“Curbside Wilmington” will allow downtown restaurants to expand their outdoor dining into former parking spaces directly in front of their businesses. The city said this will allow them to offer more seating at safely spaced distances.

Curbside pull-in spots also have been designated to use for pick-up and curbside delivery.

Purzycki hopes to expand the initiative to other restaurant districts in Wilmington in the weeks to come.

“We are bringing back the vibrant, exciting heart of the Downtown Restaurant District, which the COVID-19 pandemic virtually shut down overnight a few months ago,” said Mayor Purzycki in a statement.

“While businesses small and large across Wilmington are struggling to adapt to the new environment, we are happy to partner with our friends at Downtown Visions and The Committee of 100 to lend support to businesses trying to meet new challenges.”

Downtown Visions will provide additional tables and chairs to restaurants as needed, and custom-made railings also will be used.

Free valet service through Gala Valet also will be available Tuesday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the intersections of 5th and Market, 7th and Market, and 9th and Market streets.

Colonial Parking also is offering its parking for free for those who call 302-651-3600.

Participating restaurants include: