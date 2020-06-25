Coronavirus recovery: Delaware Park reduces horse-racing crowd capacity

Delaware Park reduces horse racing crowd capacity

Hundreds of horse racing fans turned out last week for opening day at Delaware Park in Stanton. The races on Thursday marked the first live spectator sport to return in the state since the coronavirus shutdown.

Under Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan, the track is allowed to have 60% of its maximum capacity. That’s about 3,000 people, according to Kevin DeLucia, chief financial officer and senior vice president at Delaware Park.

But less than one week into the delayed racing season, track officials have reversed course and will now limit attendance to just 1,000 people.

They say the change is being made “to better monitor the compliance of the required COVID-19 patron safety protocols.” If compliance with those requirements, including mandatory face masks inside the clubhouse and grandstands, the attendance limits may be increased, track officials said in a statement.

While not addressing the track specifically, Gov. John Carney said he noticed some sporting events where safety protocols were not being followed. In his weekly briefing on Tuesday, Carney said there were some violations of social distancing and mask requirements at amateur baseball games over the past week.