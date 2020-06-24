N.J. coronavirus recovery: Camden County College testing site to close June 26
New Jersey reported another 382 cases of coronavirus Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of residents who caught COVID-19 to 169,734.
Another 57 died from complications of the virus. The state has now lost 12,949 residents to coronavirus.
Camden County College testing site to close June 26
The coronavirus testing center at Camden County College, in Blackwood will close on Friday, June 26 because of declining demand. The center opened on April 15 and expanded its hours in May, but as the spread of the virus has slowed in Camden County, fewer people are making appointments for tests.
The Camden County College site was managed by Camden County Freeholder Board, Department of Health, and Jefferson Health New Jersey. The Board will keep its East Camden testing center open.
Jefferson Health New Jersey has two other testing sites that are still open, in Cherry Hill and Washington Township.
New Jerseyans can also visit CVS and RiteAid for coronavirus testing and are recommended to visit their primary care doctor if they feel ill.
