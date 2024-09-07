Prayer service at Gloucester Catholic High School honors Gaudreau brothers

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Years after they graduated and found success in the sport of hockey, Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau were still very much a part of the Gloucester Catholic High School community.

In the wake of their deaths, hundreds of people attended a prayer service and memorial for the brothers at the school Friday evening.

“We want people to have the opportunity to mourn their loss but also celebrate some great lives and let the family know that Gloucester Catholic has their back,” said Patrick Murphy.

Murphy was the Athletic Director at Gloucester Catholic when Johnny and Matthew were students and hockey stars in the making. He says their father helped start the hockey program at the school.

“They put Gloucester Catholic on the map in high school ice hockey, not only Gloucester Catholic but all of South Jersey,” said Murphy, who now works as the school’s development director.

Murphy is part of the community that knew the Gaudreau brothers’ talent before everyone else got to see it. That community is now coming together to remember the legacy they’re leaving behind.

“It still hasn’t sunk in,” said Sharon Allison, whose son attended GCHS and played hockey with the Gaudreaus.

The Gaudreau brothers died last week when they were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver while riding their bicycles in Salem County on the eve of their sister Katie’s wedding.