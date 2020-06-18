And they’re off! Live horse racing resumes at Delaware Park

The horses were back on the track, and maybe more importantly for the bottom line, spectators returned to Delaware Park for the first time since the coronavirus delayed the start of the season.

Hundreds of race fans turned out on a cloudy but pleasant afternoon for a very different opening-day celebration. Spectators hoping to go inside the clubhouse or sit in the grandstands had to have their temperatures checked and were required to wear masks.

“It’s definitely an adjustment, but everyone I’ve talked to today is very excited to just be back,” said Kevin DeLucia, chief financial officer and senior vice president at Delaware Park. “They love horse racing, and they’re glad to be back here.”