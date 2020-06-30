Del. coronavirus recovery: 3 Rehoboth lifeguards test positive as crowds flock to beaches
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
As of Monday afternoon, Delaware reported 11,376 coronavirus cases and 507 related deaths. There were 72 people hospitalized, 15 in critical condition.
Lifeguards test positive for COVID- 19
Three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced as a flood of visitors to Delaware beach towns has led to a surge in cases there.
“We believe at this time there was very little contact with the public,” said Rehoboth Beach police chief Keith Banks, adding that the lifeguards spend most of their time in the lifeguard stands.
“We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours.”
Banks said the lifeguards who have tested positive are asymptomatic and are staying home until medically cleared to return to work. Even though three lifeguards are out, Banks said staffing levels are high enough that lifeguard operations won’t be affected.
About 100 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Rehoboth Beach on Thursday, and a dozen more cases were identified the next day at neighboring Dewey Beach.
Those results, coupled with the earlier disclosure that three teenagers tested positive after spending senior week at the beach and could have infected up to 100 others, has led authorities to urge anyone who has been to the Delaware beaches to get tested.