Del. coronavirus recovery: 3 Rehoboth lifeguards test positive as crowds flock to beaches

Lifeguards test positive for COVID- 19

Three Rehoboth Beach lifeguards have tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced as a flood of visitors to Delaware beach towns has led to a surge in cases there.

“We believe at this time there was very little contact with the public,” said Rehoboth Beach police chief Keith Banks, adding that the lifeguards spend most of their time in the lifeguard stands.

“We immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the local health department. All lifeguards were notified of the exposure and will be tested within the next 24 hours.”