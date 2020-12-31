Delawareans reveal plans to ring in 2021, and not everyone’s staying home

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

Cheri Zatko-Coseglia normally has a few friends over to her home near Harrington to celebrate New Year’s Eve with wife Laura and teenage daughter Arli.

They imbibe, nibble on finger food, listen to music, and share their hopes for the coming year while waiting for the ball to drop in Times Square. Then they bang pots and pans outside and continue their revelry into the wee hours.

This year, the scenario will be the same, but not the crowd. The fiesta will include just the three of them.

One key reason is that Zatko-Coseglia, a chiropractor who will turn 60 in 2021, has an underlying cardiac condition. So she isn’t going to chance contracting COVID-19 or spreading it through their rural community in Kent County, where cases have recently skyrocketed.

“We’re just going to do a little party, you know, instead of having people here, because I’m at high risk,’’ she told WHYY News.

The Zatko-Coseglio family is doing exactly what the Carney administration is urging Delawareans to do for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day festivities during the ongoing state of emergency: limit gatherings to the immediate household.

Gov. John Carney says he fears that the record-setting spike in cases and hospitalizations recorded shortly after Thanksgiving will create a “surge upon a surge” from Christmas and New Year’s parties in private homes.

The governor recently issued an order for bars and restaurants to close by 10 p.m., so midnight celebrations out on the town have already been canceled.

Many people who responded to WHYY’s query about their plans said they will be heeding the governor’s advice, either being alone or with their spouse or partner and/or children. One woman said she will be joining what she called a “Zoom cocktail party.”

Yet not everyone will be following the governor’s guidance.

Mike McCarter of Pike Creek said he and wife Nicole will be joining up to eight friends at one of their nearby homes.