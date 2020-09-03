Coronavirus Pandemic

Delaware to allow beach bars to reopen for Labor Day weekend

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware

Beachgoers enjoy a hot day along the Atlantic Ocean, Saturday, July 18, 2020, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The state of Delaware is going to allow some beach bars to reopen for the Labor Day weekend. But they will be under strict social distancing guidelines.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that seats must be socially distanced and reservations will required. Food also must be ordered.

Gov. John Carney had shut down bars in Delaware beach towns in early July after the state saw a spike in COVID-19 cases. The order had impacted taprooms and bar service in Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Long Neck, Bethany Beach, South Bethany, Fenwick Island, West Fenwick Island, Ocean View and Millville.

Carney said the most important guideline that people can follow is wearing a mask.

“This is going to be a big test,” Carney said. “If we can get over the Labor Day weekend successfully without a lot of COVID-19 spread, then we’re really going to be set up well as we try to get more children, more students back in schools for in-person learning.”

Part of the series

