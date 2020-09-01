‘It’s a Petri dish’: AARP urges better handling of COVID-19 at Delaware nursing homes

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

Residents of long-term care facilities in Delaware represent 1,223 of the 17,343 coronavirus cases statewide. That’s just 7% of all Delaware patients.

But the 367 deaths in those facilities account for more than 60% of the state’s 604 COVID-19 fatalities.

“I use the term hotbed, it’s a Petri dish,” said Sheila Grant, advocacy director for AARP’s Delaware office. “It’s a high-risk place, and when people do get sick in nursing homes they’re at a higher risk of dying because of their age and other previous conditions they have.”

The nonprofit group is urging state leaders to improve transparency and publish a daily report on both cases and deaths in nursing homes. Currently, the state issues that information on a weekly basis. The group also wants the state to require that families be given access to virtual visits so they can see for themselves how their loved ones are faring.