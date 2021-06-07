Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Even though Delaware is nearing its goal of getting 70% of residents at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, the number of Delawareans vaccinated per day is dwindling.

“The last mile has been more difficult than ever,” said Gov. John Carney.

As of this weekend, the state is averaging about 2,800 vaccinations per day over the past seven days. That’s down from an average of about 11,000 in mid-April.

As of Sunday, 67.4% of residents have received at least one shot, leaving the state tantalizingly close to its goal of having 70% at least partially vaccinated by July 4.

As part of the final push over the next month, the state is partnering with small businesses to give people an extra incentive to roll up their sleeves and take the shot.

One of the over 200 businesses taking part in the incentive program is Mrs. Robino’s Italian restaurant in Wilmington. Vaccinated diners can enjoy a free plate of Mrs. Robino’s famous spaghetti and meatballs through the end of the month.

Carney said he brought his 90-year-old mother to get a free meal last week.

“I’m still a cheap guy from Claymont,” Carney quipped.

In addition to the spaghetti plate, vaccinated residents can take part in hundreds of other deals at restaurants, stores, gyms, and other locations throughout the entire state. Deals also include a half-price manicure at Parris Nail Lounge in Dover, or even a free lantern and candle set at Atlantique Gifts and Décor in Rehoboth Beach.