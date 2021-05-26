Cash and low-digit license plates among Delaware vaccine incentives

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

When anyone in Delaware gets vaccinated, the whole state wins.

That’s the basis for DE Wins, the new incentive program designed to encourage more residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We wanted to make this fun. We wanted to make it very ‘Delaware,’” Gov. John Carney said.

Prizes available to those who get vaccinated include a full-ride scholarship to the University of Delaware, Delaware State University or Delaware Technical Community College. Lottery drawings will be held for the vaccinated with $5,000 given away twice a week through the end of June. A grand prize drawing of $302,000 — in honor of Delaware’s state-wide 302 area code — will be held on June 30.

But the most “Delaware” prize is a pair of low-digit license plate tags.