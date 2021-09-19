Camden County using $8M in federal recovery funds to help local nonprofits
Camden County is making $8 million available to nonprofits as part of COVID-19 recovery funding.
County Commissioner Melinda Kane said that just as the federal money has been used to support private businesses, the COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program is going to support mission-driven institutions.
“The funds were made available through the American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law,” said Kane. “We have $8 million for nonprofits, with grants maxing at $500,000.”
The announcement was made earlier this week at an American Legion post in Cherry Hill — an example, Kane said, of an institution that is struggling and can use the funding to survive the pandemic.
“Whether to recover lost revenue from the pandemic, whether it’s to be used for upgrades to their facility that are needed because of the pandemic … it could be used to assist in operating budget moving forward for the nonprofits.”
In Camden County, there are 18 American Legion posts that are struggling for survival, Kane said. “These nonprofits … do tremendous service for our residents, and we want to ensure they stay healthy and thrive.”
For small organizations that haven’t been able to do traditional fundraising, even a small grant will be helpful in keeping the doors open and the bills paid, she said.
“It can help the Cherry Hill Food Pantry that has had a greater need now more than ever,” said Kane.
Applications are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 30. More information about the application process is available here.
