Pandemic-enhanced unemployment benefits expire Saturday

Like Cinderella at the stroke of midnight, unemployment benefits will revert back to a previous time this weekend.

Unemployment programs established in the wake of the pandemic will expire for many states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Delaware on Sept. 4. Those programs include:

– Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, for those who normally would not qualify for aid like part-time workers and gig workers (e.g. Uber, DoorDash, etc.)

– Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation. This allows those who have exhausted the state’s benefits period to receive extended aid.

– Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation. This is the program that added an extra $300 each week to benefit payouts.