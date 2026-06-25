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A New Jersey nonprofit that funds dozens of local news organizations is still waiting to learn whether it will receive state funding this year, raising concerns that some outlets could close.

The New Jersey Civic Information Consortium is an independent nonprofit organization established by the state in 2018 to strengthen local journalism and civic information in communities across the Garden State. It awards grants to 50 news groups, including hyperlocal digital news sites, investigative reporting projects, local newspapers, foreign-language media and citizen and youth journalism programs.

Last year, the consortium received $2.5 million from the state, but executive director Lisa Sahulka said so far this year, there has been no word about how much support, if any, will be given. She said if the state does not approve funding for the consortium soon, some local news entities will go out of business.

“Our news organizations reach one in four New Jersey residents; they receive a million visitors to their websites a month,” she said.

Sahulka said New Jersey has one of the lowest ratios of reporters to residents in the country and that the consortium targets communities with little or no news coverage.

“We know that certain communities, minority communities are more likely not be able to fund their media outlets,” Sahulka said.

Craig Richards, publisher of the Hammonton Gazette, said his newspaper covers community news, politics and sports, reaching about 6,000 people every week.

“Larger papers don’t cover our council, our kids, so we’ve got a strong reach in that direction,” he said.

Richards said funding from the consortium allows his company to hire stringers, mostly students, and publish some articles in Spanish.

“A big part of our community, about 26%, 27% of the Hammonton area is Spanish-speaking,” he said. “News and information in their language helps them.”

He said sponsorship and advertising have tightened because circulation at many smaller newspapers has declined, and support for them is vital.

“Community newspapers are the hub of local journalism and many of them need help. They let people know information and share ideas and that draws people closer together,” Richards said. “If we want to hold New Jersey together, the best way to do that is communication, and that means local journalists doing local stories.”