Camden City School District offers Pfizer shots to students

Maritza Camacho received the Pfizer shot along with her 16-year-old son Andres Mercado, a rising senior at Mastery High School. Camacho said she wanted to educate herself on the vaccines before signing up for one. But seeing news about the fast-moving, more contagious delta variant, as well as hearing about family and friends who have died from COVID-19, prompted her to get vaccinated.

“Now that I see there’s so many people getting really, really sick, I said, ‘I have to go do this,’” she said.

Andres said that, for him, getting the shot was more of a requirement.

“Especially in terms of going to school, I feel like it’s going to be mandatory for me to get the shot,” Andres said. He, too, has paid attention to the news and heard from other family members about the virus, adding that he felt it was important to get the shot to move forward with life.

“I felt like this is something I have to do,” Andres said. “If not, it would have been scary.”

In Camden County, 55% of those who are eligible have received at least one shot of a coronavirus vaccine. However, the county’s vaccination rate is 49%. Within the Camden City School District, at least 25% of eligible students are vaccinated.

District Superintendent Katrina McCombs said it has been challenging to reach students, in part because of community hesitancy toward the virus. The majority of the city’s residents are people of color. To combat misinformation and myths, the district has been doing outreach to families and hosting small group sessions to educate people about the vaccine.

McCombs, who is African American, said she talked to young people at the event about her own experience getting vaccinated. She also noted the historical mistrust that has contributed to low vaccination rates among students of color.

“They’re just afraid,” she said. “Some of them just don’t know what to expect, and they need to know that people who look like them have taken the vaccine and are still moving around and still fine.”