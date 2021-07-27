Burlington County hosting pop-up COVID vaccine clinics for students

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

Updated: 4:15 p.m.

Burlington County is partnering with school districts to host several pop-up clinics over the next two weeks to help boost the number of older children who are vaccinated when class begins this fall.

The clinics aim to serve children ages 12 to 17 and will offer the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one that has been approved for use in 12- to 15-year-olds.

“The path to an uninterrupted school year is vaccination,” said Dr. Herb Conaway, director of the Burlington County Health Department. He adds that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in recent guidance said fully vaccinated children will not need to be separated from school or school-based programs if an outbreak occurs.

“We want our children to be safe in school,” he said. “We want their school year uninterrupted, if possible.”