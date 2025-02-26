Bird flu detected in 2 New Jersey counties

    • February 25, 2025
Bird flu has been detected in New Jersey, with wild geese testing positive in at least two counties.

Yellow caution tape blocked off parts of two parks in Allentown Borough, Monmouth County on Tuesday after dead geese tested positive for the virus.

A goose also tested positive in Pemberton, Burlington County.

There has not been any evidence of human spread locally.

Health departments are urging people not to walk their dogs in areas with large numbers of geese.

