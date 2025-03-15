From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey officials are ramping up avian influenza inspections and asking for the public’s help after multiple cases of the virus were discovered in different parts of the Garden State.

New Jersey Department of Agriculture Secretary Ed Wengryn said the Division of Animal Health confirmed cases of highly pathogenic bird flu in three live bird markets at the beginning of March. Two of those markets were in Hudson County and one in Mercer County, and the virus was also found in a backyard poultry flock in Salem County.

He said this is a clear indication that the virus is still spreading across the region, and all 47 live poultry markets in Jersey need to be monitored consistently.

“Our state veterinarian services [personnel] are doing those inspections, we also count on the market managers saying hey I got a shipment in and they’re showing these clinical signs,” he said.

The markets that were shut down were disinfected, and reopened three days later.

Signs of bird flu

According to the Agriculture Department, signs of avian influenza in poultry can include sudden death, a decrease in eating or drinking, respiratory signs such as coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, swelling around the eyes, open-mouth breathing, darkening of the comb or wattles, reddening of the shanks or feet, decreased egg production and lethargy.

The risk to people is very low

New Jersey state epidemiologist Dr. Tina Tan said that, to date, there has not been a single case of avian influenza within the state’s human population.

“Nationwide there have been 70 confirmed human cases of avian flu in 13 states, and unfortunately there has been one death associated with these human cases,” she said.

The human cases so far were from exposure to infected dairy cattle or to poultry farms.

“Unless you’re working with poultry, the general public at large has a very low risk of being exposed or having an issue with the virus,” Wengryn said.

Bird flu symptoms in people can include fever, cough, sore throat, trouble breathing, eye redness or irritation, headaches, muscle or body aches, and diarrhea.