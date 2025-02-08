The story originally appeared on NPR

A little over a year ago, Marcela Uhart was walking on the beach in Punta Delgada, Argentina. It was peak breeding session on this peninsula known for its rich marine wildlife. Usually, the salty breeze brought with it the sounds of baby elephant seals calling to their moms in high pitched yells.

“This time it was silent,” recalls Uhart. “The beaches were just loaded with carcasses. We saw basically every [elephant seal] pup dead. We estimate about 18,000 dead baby elephant seals.”

Dead from bird flu.

And it wasn’t just elephant seals. There were terns – with their yellow beaks and black heads – stumbling about having seizures on the sand. The scene played out again and again in the weeks that followed, up and down the coastline. “It was like birds falling out of the sky, dead,” she says.

Uhart is a veterinarian and director of the Latin America Program at the Karen C. Drayer Wildlife Health Center at University of California, Davis. She arrived at the Punta Delgada beach suited up in a white hazmat suit, gloves and goggles in October 2023 ready to take samples and document the decimation. She’s been tracking bird flu as it goes from one bird species to another — from seabirds to waterfowl to birds of prey — and then to marine mammals from sea lions to dolphins and then, sometimes, jumping back to birds.

“It’s just like wildfire. I mean it just killed everything it encountered,” she says, speaking to NPR from Argentina.

In the U.S., bird flu headlines have focused on an unprecedented number of American cases and the impact of the virus on dairy cows and on poultry farms. But wildlife researchers like Uhart say the dramatic scene in Argentina is evidence that something new — and ominous — is going on with the virus that causes bird flu. And that ignoring it puts human health in peril.

A ‘relay race’ that started in 2020 and 2021

“I’ve been studying flu viruses closely since 1980 and there are days when I wake up feeling like I know less about flu now than I did 10 years ago,” says Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota. That’s especially true, he says, of bird flu.

The particular virus that causes bird flu — H5N1 — itself is not new. It’s a disease that originated in east Asia, first detected in China in 1996. The virus has mostly terrorized poultry farms and led to massive culling. It has occasionally spilled over to humans, causing some 400 deaths over the decades, but rarely spreads human-to-human. And while it has jumped over into wild birds periodically — killing many birds in many places — it never took off globally.

Then came 2020 and 2021, when the version that’s driving the current outbreak emerged.

The virus evolved so some wild birds are able to migrate just far enough to reach another bird community or mammal population to pass the virus on before dying.

“What you see here is like a relay race,” Uhart says. “We were all skeptical that this could be possible, but then somehow this started happening.”

“We’ve gone from this concept of dead birds don’t fly to this new virus that seems to be a bit more like dead bird flying,” explains Erik Karlsson, head of the Virology Unit at the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge in Cambodia and the director of the National Influenza Center of Cambodia.

This means that the virus doesn’t just stick around on poultry farms and periodically jump over into wildlife, but can sustain itself in wild birds, moving from one flock to the next without burning itself out.

Scientists are still trying to understand exactly how the virus spreads between animals. One theory is that scavenger birds feast on mammal carcasses “that are loaded with virus, then they get infected, obviously, and can spread it easily on their feet or beaks,” says Uhart. Another theory, she says: “It could be that [animals] poop in the water and the other animals drink [that water].”